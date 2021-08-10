Demolition Delay Application: 524 Warren Street, Dorchester

The application is to demolish the one story commercial building at 524 Warren Street in Dorchester.

Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the one story commercial building at 524 Warren Street in Dorchester, 02121.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of this property, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5:00 p.m. on August 20, 2021.