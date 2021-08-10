WPZE (Praise 102.5)/Atlanta To Hold 16th Annual Praise In The Park Concert

BMI, Beasley Media Group and HD Radio licensor Xperi launched a limited-edition of BMI’s signature series, “How I Wrote That Song,” featuring acclaimed songwriters and producers from country, rock and R&B/hip-hop. Each episode of the 12-part series will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group stations across the country with the video component living on the company’s corporate website. Similar to 2020’s partnership, “100 Years of Hit Makers,” Brian Ives, Managing Editor of the Beasley Media Group Digital Content Team will host “How I Wrote This Song.” Participating artists include Lauren Alaina, Chris Lane, John Popper (Blues Traveler), Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), Oak Felder, Mooski and Parker McCollum. “After a highly successful and similar partnership with BMI and Xperi in 2020, we decided to bring back this popular feature to celebrate the biggest hit songwriters that are heard on our great radio stations,” Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said in a release. “It’s always fascinating to hear the story behind our favorite songs, and we’re excited to present this exclusive content to our on-air and digital audiences.”