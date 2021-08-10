Cancel
WPZE (Praise 102.5)/Atlanta To Hold 16th Annual Praise In The Park Concert

 4 days ago

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA will hold the 16th annual PRAISE IN THE PARK CONCERT on OCTOBER 2nd. The live outdoor event will take place at CELLAIRIS AMPHITHEATRE. GRAMMY & STELLAR Award-winning Gospel singer KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY will headline the concert with a live recording of an upcoming project,...

