Ventura, CA | “AMERICA ON THE PRECIPICE” Hosts Washington D.C. Speakers Clare Lopez And Stephen Coughlin
(Ventura CA) – This Sunday, August 15th, speakers of national prominence on the topics of Ideological Subversiona and National Security will be featured at EPAC’s inaugural luncheon at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura. More than 100 attendees have already RSVPed and will be treated to prepared comments by these experts, as well as Questions & Answers facilitated by Thousand Oaks City Councilmember Kevin McNamee.www.citizensjournal.us
