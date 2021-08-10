Cancel
Rapid Quantitative Analysis of Fermentation Broth Samples

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal of synthetic biology is to engineer microbes to create a desired product; therefore, the production efficiency must be optimized through the selection of proper environmental conditions and the highest producing strain of the organism. Many thousands of strains might need to be developed and assessed before selection of one for scale up. This requires the quantitative analysis of the desired product in many thousands of samples; which needs to be done as rapidly as possible to enable iterative strain refinement.

