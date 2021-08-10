Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Anchorage superintendent backs masking despite mayor’s push

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The superintendent of Alaska’s largest school district says she has no intention to reexamine a policy requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors even though the new mayor of Anchorage has urged the district “immediately reconsider” the plan.

“Having schools open and students learning and engaging with peers is of the highest priority to me,” Superintendent Deena Bishop said in a statement Monday.

She added that according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, “properly masked students will not be required to quarantine if deemed a close contact. My goal is to provide a high quality education to students and in order to do this, the schools need to keep their doors open. Masking helps us accomplish this goal.”

Mayor Dave Bronson, who took office July 1, has opposed COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates and criticizing the city’s previous restrictions was a central part of his mayoral campaign platform, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Bronson in a social media post last Friday said he is against “mandates masking our residents and children.”

“Anchorage residents should be free to make their own decisions about their health care, about their families, and about their children’s education,” Bronson said. “Therefore, I strongly oppose the Anchorage School District’s back to school mask mandate and strongly encourage them to immediately reconsider.”

The Anchorage School Board last week approved Bishop’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, which includes requiring masks for everyone, in most cases, inside the district’s buildings as of this week. Approval came after hours of testimony, which the Daily News reported was largely from people opposing the masking mandate. Classes start next Tuesday.

The CDC has recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Bishop in announcing the school district’s COVID-19 plan cited the CDC guidance, a rising number of cases in Anchorage and the highly contagious delta variant that is driving up infections in many parts of the U.S.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Alaska#Anchorage School District#Masking#Public Health#Ap#The Anchorage Daily News#The Daily News#Cdc
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of two Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors. Biden spoke separately by phone Friday with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and...
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Judges allows environmental groups’ lawsuit to proceed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit brought by environmental groups against the Tennessee Valley Authority. The recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker means the case will proceed, The Commercial Appeal reported. The environmental groups, including Memphis-based Protect Our Aquifer, argue the...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas teen with autism sues Missouri board school

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri has been sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused. The latest of the lawsuits was filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of a Texas teen with autism and bipolar disorder. It accuses Agape Baptist Church, which operates Agape Boarding School, of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and battery by staff and other students, The Kansas City Star reports.
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Democrat DeJear to seek Iowa governorship in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announced Saturday she will seek the state’s governorship in 2022. “Working families have been hit hard over the past few years. They are worth the fight,” DeJear, a Democrat, said in a campaign statement ahead of an announcement ceremony in suburban Des Moines. “As your governor, I will spend my time working on solutions by bringing together Iowans from river to river to meet our challenges head on.”
Houma, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hearing into deadly Seacor Power accident comes to a close

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A public hearing into the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat off the coast of Louisiana has ended. The two-week U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing concluded Friday with testimony from two survivors, family of the victims and Coast Guard personnel who worked the day the boat flipped last April. In total, 31 witnesses testified. The board heard detailed timelines of the weather conditions and of marine warnings. They examined the evidence and asked witnesses if the crew was warned, when, and how.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Cyber leader calls for nonpartisan path to securing the vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Those entrusted with securing the nation’s voting systems must remain nonpartisan as a myriad of complex and growing risks continue to threaten U.S. elections, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Saturday. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy