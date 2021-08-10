UFC 265 Medical Suspensions: Derrick Lewis Gets 30 Days After TKO Defeat

An interim heavyweight title headliner between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane is taking place now (Saturday, August 7, 2021) at UFC 265. Lewis slips as he attempts a head kick. Gane lands a right as Lewis gets up. Lewis is backed up early. Gane connects with a teep to the knee. He continues to attack Lewis to the leg. Lewis starts to walk forward but remains cautious. Gane gets out of the way as Lewis gets aggressive. Gane starts to establish a jab. He continues to attack the leg. Lewis partially lands his first punch to the thigh of Gane. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental groin kick on Gane. Lewis partially blocks a head kick. He looks to get aggressive but Gane gets out of the way. Gane lands a big right. He follows it with another to which Lewis complains of an eye poke but it was a clear punch. The round ends.