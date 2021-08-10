UFC 265 Medical Suspensions: Derrick Lewis Gets 30 Days After TKO Defeat
Derrick Lewis will be sidelined for a month following his technical knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in the UFC 265 headliner. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation recently released a full list of medical suspensions from the event to mixedmartialarts.com. UFC 265 took place at the Toyota Center in Houston this past Saturday and saw Gane claim the interim heavyweight crown with a stoppage of Lewis at the 4:11 mark of Round 3. Lewis is suspended until Sept. 7, while Gane is out until Aug. 17.www.sherdog.com
