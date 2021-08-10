Cancel
Clare County, MI

Clare Avenue carpool lot at US-127 in Clare County to close for resurfacing Aug. 11

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface the Clare Avenue carpool lot off US-127 in Clare County. This work is part of a $14.4 million investment to resurface 8.2 miles of US-127 from the Clare County line to Hatton Road in Clare County. Work includes repairs to the US-127 bridge over US-127 Business Route (BR) and ramp and parking lot improvements at the Clare Welcome Center.

