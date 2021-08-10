Clare Avenue carpool lot at US-127 in Clare County to close for resurfacing Aug. 11

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $133; choice colored heifers, $100 to $128; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $118; heavy bulls, $52 to $97; heifer cows, $68 to $77; commercial utility cows, $62 to $68; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $1000. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $110; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $118; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $105; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $75 to $115; calves 2, $60 to $85; calves 3, $25 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $230; ewes, $75 to $200; rams, $65 to $85; goats, $85 to $290. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $95; fleshy sows, $45 to $75; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $60; (79) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.25 to $5; (195) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (224) straw (per bale), $1 to $2; (0) round bales, $25.