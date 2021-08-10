Cancel
Richmond, VA

Herring calls on Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND(August 10, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (PRO Act). The PRO Act strengthens and modernizes the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which enshrines the fundamental rights to organize, unionize, and bargain collectively. In the face of globalization, rapid technological change, rising income inequality, race, and gender wage gaps, and a pandemic-fueled recession, the PRO Act honors this country’s longstanding commitment to treating workers fairly and respecting the dignity of work. In today’s letter, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues highlight the urgent need to pass the PRO Act and respectfully urges the Senate to seize this historic opportunity to improve the lives of America’s working families.

