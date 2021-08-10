Oklahoma State’s X Receiver Spot Set to Get Injection of Youth in 2021

STILLWATER — Kasey Dunn has kept his cupboard of receivers quite full over the years, and some of his young guys will have a major opportunity on the outside in 2021. Dunn, Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach, is tasked with replacing a lot after starters Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf all moved on. Washington State transfer Tay Martin is set to fill in for Wallace at OSU’s Z spot. In the slot, Brennan Presley steps up the depth chart and Braydon Johnson moves in from the outside.