NFL features Browns WR Jarvis Landry as an example in taunting penalty video

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
One of the points of emphasis for NFL officials in the 2021 season is to decrease the showmanship of players directed at opponents. Taunting penalties are going to go up thanks to the stronger attention and enforcement of the rules.

In a video the league released to all 32 teams, the NFL specifically used Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry as one of the two examples of a play where a taunting infraction will be penalized. Landry spiked the ball after getting up following a play and also glared at Texans CB (and former Browns teammate) Eric Murray.

This play was indeed flagged at the time, but it’s an example of what the NFL is trying to eliminate.

Landry was the only player in the NFL who was flagged for multiple taunting fouls in the 2020 season, per Nick Pedone.

