The Anthony Gargano Show 8-10-2021

John, Bob, and Pat open the show discussing the Phillies 8 game winning streak, sweep of the Mets, and the joy they see in this city again, and John talks about what he saw at the Eagles open practice (0;00:00-0:23:20). Then they discuss if a potential injury to Dame Lillard changes the Sixers plans, and talk about the Phillies changing the narrative about them being ‘unlikable’ before (0:23:30-0:47:36). After that, they get into the early struggles of Jalen Hurts in camp, and how there is a feeling of the 2007 Phillies with this season’s Phillies (0:47:46-1:11:55). Then they discuss Alec Bohm’s fielding, and John says he is done with Bohm at 3rd base, and they also get into some Eagles concerns (1:12:05-1:35:26). In the next segment John gives Gabe Kapler credit for having a chance to finally help the Phillies, and Pat Egan admits John was right about something (1:35:36-1:59:20). They get into the renewed excitement around Philly because of the Phillies, and get into the times they feel for the training camp standout hype (1:59:30-2:23:28). Then John gives Phillies fans a reason to dream big, Eagles training camp, and if there made be a problem in the NY Giants training camp (2:23:38-2:48:07). They close out the show talking about the Eagles defense, Bob Cooney talks about his favorite stat in Cooney’s Corner, and then they do the crossover with Anthony Gargano ((2:48:17-END).