The Anthony Gargano Show 8-10-2021

975thefanatic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony opens the show discussing the Phillies, and excited for the start of the Dodgers series (0:00:00-0:18:50). In the next segment, he continues the Phillies talk, talks to some callers, and wonders what the turnout will be like at the Phillies game tonight (0:19:00-0:42:10). Then they get into the Phillies rotation and how the addition of Kyle Gibson makes a huge difference (0:42:20-1:05:30). Then Anthony talks about Ben Simmons being ungrateful to the Sixers, and they replay the sound of Phillies 8 game winning streak (1:05:40-1:29:26). Then he talks to more callers about the Phillies, Ben Simmons weird beef with Philly, and more (1:29:36-2;15:35). Later Charlie Manuel joins to talk the Phillies recent run, and to announce he will be at Fan Fest (2:15:45-2:38:20). Anthony closes out the show with more callers (2:38:33-END).

MLB975thefanatic.com

The Case For Andrew Knapp To Be Aaron Nola’s Catcher

The Phillies will start a HUGE 3 game series against the Dodgers Tuesday night. We know who will be on the mound; Aaron Nola. But the question is, who will be behind the plate? Conventional wisdom tells you it will be the $24 million dollar man J.T. Realmuto….but it shouldn’t. It should be Andrew Knapp.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 8-9-2021

John, Bob, and Pat open the show discussing the Phillies 8 game winning streak, sweep of the Mets, and the joy they see in this city again, and John talks about what he saw at the Eagles open practice (0;00:00-0:23:20). Then they discuss if a potential injury to Dame Lillard changes the Sixers plans, and talk about the Phillies changing the narrative about them being ‘unlikable’ before (0:23:30-0:47:36). After that, they get into the early struggles of Jalen Hurts in camp, and how there is a feeling of the 2007 Phillies with this season’s Phillies (0:47:46-1:11:55). Then they discuss Alec Bohm’s fielding, and John says he is done with Bohm at 3rd base, and they also get into some Eagles concerns (1:12:05-1:35:26). In the next segment John gives Gabe Kapler credit for having a chance to finally help the Phillies, and Pat Egan admits John was right about something (1:35:36-1:59:20). They get into the renewed excitement around Philly because of the Phillies, and get into the times they feel for the training camp standout hype (1:59:30-2:23:28). Then John gives Phillies fans a reason to dream big, Eagles training camp, and if there made be a problem in the NY Giants training camp (2:23:38-2:48:07). They close out the show talking about the Eagles defense, Bob Cooney talks about his favorite stat in Cooney’s Corner, and then they do the crossover with Anthony Gargano ((2:48:17-END).
MLB975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That tell the Story of the Phillies 8 Game Winning Streak

Coming into August, the Phillies were 4.5 games back. Eight straight wins later, plus one Mets sweep, they find themselves up 2.5 games, with a firm grasp on the NL East. It was one of the greatest weeks in Philly sports in a long time. It was something we all needed after a disappointing Flyers season, and a terrible end to the Sixers season. But the first time in months, we all had a reason to smile about Philly Sports.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/10/2021

Angels at Blue Jays—Game 1 MLB pick LA Angels +142. Getting the start for LAA will be Chris Rodriguez. In fourteen appearances the righthander an ERA of 3.86 with strikeout rate of 23.5%. Teams are batting .224 against him. Steven Matz starts for the Blue Jays. His numbers have not been as good on the road with an ERA of 4.65 and WHIP 1.62. Angels bullpen showing improvement as in their past ten games an ERA 2.30 and WHIP 0.99. LAA has an off-day Monday after winning four of seven on their road trip. Play LA Angels +142.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 8-8-2021

The Phillies have swept the New York Mets, and Phillies fans like Hunter Brody are having the time of their lives! Bob Wankel from Crossing Broad joins the show to also break down the action and the outlook of the Phillies going forward.
MLBThe Good Phight

Rise and Phight: 8/10/2021

It started with a simple tweet pointing out a part of a story. Of course, natural discourse would lead this to whether or not Joe Girardi should receive any consideration for NL Manager of the Year this year. As happy as we all are when it comes to the recent winning ways of the team, the credit should be put on the players, not on the manager. In fact, Girardi isn’t really in the discussion for a top five vote. Were it up to me, my top five would be:
MLBphuturephillies.com

Phillies Affiliates’ Recap (8/10/2021)

Lehigh Valley whooped Scranton. Reading and Jersey Shore lost. Clearwater added a few draft picks to the roster and beat the division leader. FCL Phillies was cancelled, again, but with players returning as draft picks are activated maybe they’ll be able to field a team soon. DSL Red won and DSL White was suspended while leading.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Could the Phillies have both an MVP and a Cy Young winner this season?

The Philadelphia Phillies are the hottest thing in town at the moment. Yes, that includes the weather. The Phils are 8-1 in their last 9 games, and just finished off a series sweep of the hated New York Mets. They also find themselves at the top of the NL East for the first time since May 8th. Citizens Bank Park is electric, the team is showing emotion, and the city of Philadelphia is once again behind this team. It’s easy to be reminded of the glory years of 2007-2011 when watching this Phillies team, for the past week and a half. Something this city has been begging for for nearly a decade.
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cody Bellinger getting hot as Dodgers aim to sweep Phillies

Cody Bellinger appears to have found his long-lost hitting stroke. Bellinger, who has struggled for much of this season, homered twice and knocked in four runs in Wednesday's 8-2 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the host Philadelphia Phillies. Bellinger is still hitting just .183 on the season, but has homered four times in his last four games.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAUSA Today

Trade suggestion: Sixers move Ben Simmons to Warriors in 3-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of continuing to upgrade their roster to properly contend in the Eastern Conference. They earned the No. 1 seed in 2021 for the first time in 20 years, but unfortunately, they could not take advantage of it. Since the Game 7 loss at...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Sixers-Wizards trade is focused on Ben Simmons to D.C.

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to look a lot different during the 2021-22 NBA season than they did after the 2020-21 season. The second-round elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks could very well be the end of ‘The Process’ in Philadelphia. Ben Simmons’s struggles offensive were once again...

