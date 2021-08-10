The Anthony Gargano Show 8-10-2021
Anthony opens the show discussing the Phillies, and excited for the start of the Dodgers series (0:00:00-0:18:50). In the next segment, he continues the Phillies talk, talks to some callers, and wonders what the turnout will be like at the Phillies game tonight (0:19:00-0:42:10). Then they get into the Phillies rotation and how the addition of Kyle Gibson makes a huge difference (0:42:20-1:05:30). Then Anthony talks about Ben Simmons being ungrateful to the Sixers, and they replay the sound of Phillies 8 game winning streak (1:05:40-1:29:26). Then he talks to more callers about the Phillies, Ben Simmons weird beef with Philly, and more (1:29:36-2;15:35). Later Charlie Manuel joins to talk the Phillies recent run, and to announce he will be at Fan Fest (2:15:45-2:38:20). Anthony closes out the show with more callers (2:38:33-END).975thefanatic.com
