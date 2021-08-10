Hennepin Healthcare makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Hennepin Healthcare, one of Minnesota's largest health care systems, announced Tuesday that it will require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healthcare institution, which includes HCMC located near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, says the decision to mandate the vaccine is due to "increasing concern" and "continued spread and mutation" of the coronavirus.

Employees have until Oct. 1 to receive their first dose of vaccine. Staff members who receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have until Nov. 1 to complete the two-dose series. Exemptions will be approved for "limited medical reasons" or "sincerely held religious beliefs."

The vaccine mandate won't affect most employees because more than 86% of Hennepin Healthcare's approximately 7,000 employees are already vaccinated.

According to the American Hospital Directory, Hennepin Healthcare has 465 staffed beds, making it one of the largest in Minnesota.