The Buzz Eatery & Treats officially opens in Kierland Commons
Scottsdale welcomes The Buzz Eatery & Treats, which has opened in Kierland Commons at 15215 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 190. This new concept — in partnership with Tableside Partners, which owns and operates both Taphouse Kitchen locations in Arizona as well as multiple restaurants in California — boasts a welcoming all-day environment for shoppers, residents, neighbors and visitors, according to a press release.www.yourvalley.net
