Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

90 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time

By Kristen Adaway
womansday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best part of Halloween is no doubt the extravagant costumes. There's a Halloween costume for everyone, ranging from truly terrifying getups and scary couples costumes that are sure to creep everyone out to family-friendly fits, like DIY Disney Halloween costumes. And if there's one group of people who definitely understand the assignment that is Halloween costumes, it's all your favorite celebrities. From seeing the outrageous — yet super creative —costumes worn over the years, it's clear that many celebrities take the spooky holiday as seriously as showing up on the red carpet at the Met Gala. It's also no surprise that the majority of the best celebrity Halloween costumes were seen at Heidi Klum's highly anticipated annual Halloween parties — and several were her costumes. Many of these celebrity costumes hit the scene in the early to mid-2000s, meaning you're bound to have a chuckle or two at what fashion and beauty trends were "in" back then.

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

15 Sexy Halloween Costumes Perfect For A Spooky Thirst Trap

Believe it or not, Halloween is coming up fast—and I could not be more excited to celebrate my favorite holiday in a sexy new costume! I mean, it’s the only night when you can get away with walking around in a sexy mermaid or schoolgirl outfit and not get any flack from your friend group. Plus, there is something so fun about going all-in on a theme. The wigs, the makeup, the styling—I love it all! Having a bona fide reason to snap a few cute pics for my Instagram doesn’t hurt, either. That being said, finding a costume can be a...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

9 Bridgerton Hairstyle Ideas That Make For Regal Halloween Costumes

Netflix's Bridgerton was one of the biggest titles of 2020, so we have no doubt that Halloween costumes inspired by the eight siblings of the regal family and company are going to be very popular this year. From diamond of the season Daphne and Lady Whistledown (if you know, you know) to Eloise and Queen Charlotte, there are so many opportunities in the show.
Petsromper.com

Peep Petco’s Halloween Costumes Before They Hit Stores Next Week

So much energy goes into coming up with costume ideas each Halloween. But often pets get forgotten in the fun. Now they don’t have to. Not when you have Petco to provide the best costumes for every size, shape, and species. From snakes to guinea pigs, puppies to kittens, Petco has Halloween costumes covered for all of your fur (and scale) babies.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The best monster movies of all time

You just can’t beat the terrifying fun of a good monster movie. Full of adrenaline-inducing storylines, and stomach-churning visuals, creature features are an entertaining cinematic ride. Typically focusing on an intimidating beast battling against humanity, monster movies can fall under many different genres, but generally, they always deliver a banging allegorical story about universal horror. From fears of the atomic age, to intergalactic panic – there are plenty of symbolic creature plots that have captured our nightmares over the years, and tons of brilliantly designed monsters that still haunt our dreams today.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

The Home Depot Is Selling Halloween Costumes for Its Famous 12-Foot Skeleton

When The Home Depot introduced the 12-Foot Skeleton last year, it quickly became a sensation for Halloween and beyond. This year, the retailer has brought it back, along with the new Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton. If you were lucky enough to snag either one, you’re about to get a whole lot of use out of it with the new costume kits.
CelebritiesPosted by
SPY

These Family Halloween Costumes Are Sure To Impress All Your Neighbors In 2021

They may not be the catwalks of Paris, but come October 31st, the streets of America come alive with their very own fashion show. Competition in the Halloween costume game is fierce, especially when it comes to Halloween costumes for families, and that means you need to be on the top of your stuff to fight for the “best in the neighborhood” prize. If you’re part of a family or group of friends and are really looking to up your game this year, it’s time to embrace the group costume. The advantages of a group costume are numerous. By adding extra...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.
Hair CareTelegraph

Has Nicole Kidman started a new hair trend with her 'long pixie' cut?

Lately we have seen a wave of new haircuts worth putting on your Pinterest board. Jada Pinkett Smith and Iris Law have shaved their hair to a striking number one, while early adopters Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz are sporting the short pixie cut that Edie Sedgewick, Mia Farrow and Twiggy made famous in the 60s.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Heidi Klum Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Leni, 17, in Coordinating Glittery Gowns

Leni Klum just made a rare red carpet appearance. On Saturday, the rising model, 17, arrived at the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy with mom Heidi Klum and step-dad Tom Kaulitz wearing a high-shine Versace gown, which featured a bustier sweetheart-style neckline and an open back. Leni accessorized with small stud earrings and styled her long blonde hair straight.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Seal’s New Girlfriend Identified — Who’s the Lucky Lady?

Last week, singer Seal was spotted with a pretty blonde while enjoying the sights of Saint-Tropez. Page Six reports Seal is dating Laura Strayer, who previously worked as his personal assistant when he was still married to Heidi Klum. During their outing, Seal and Laura were seen holding hands. At...
Celebritieswomansday.com

Watch Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Model Like Pros in Her Ivy Park Rodeo Kids Campaign

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's nine-year-old daughter and Grammy winner, returned to her other public hobby today, modeling for her mom's Ivy Park line in a new video released for Ivy Park Rodeo Kids. She was joined by her mom plus her little brother and sister, four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They all appeared alongside Bey in different frames during the 36-second ad. But even though their appearances are brief, they're true scene-stealers. Being a star is literally in their genes, after all:

Comments / 0

Community Policy