Amazon today announced the findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report, sharing that the company invested more than $23 billion in New Jersey and $530 billion in the U.S., since 2010. The company also has created more than 49,000 jobs in New Jersey in its operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions in that time. The report also estimated that Amazon’s investments in the state led to the contribution of more than $23 billion to the New Jersey economy over the last decade, demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity.