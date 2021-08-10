Cancel
BMS, Black Higher Ed Institutions Help Get Black Talent in Biopharma

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite representing roughly 12% of the U.S. adult population, in biopharma, Black professionals account for just 7% of the total workforce and 3% of executive teams. Today, in an initiative designed to increase access to and awareness of the biopharma industry among Black talent and build a diverse talent pipeline, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced its collaboration with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to launch Tomorrow’s Innovators—a multimillion-dollar strategic alliance to attract top HBCU-affiliated talent to the bio-pharma industry in the next five years.

FAMU, Other HBCUs Join with Bristol Myers Squibb in Launching Tomorrow's Innovators to Increase Recruitment of Black Talent in Biopharma Industry

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is one of five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) collaborating with Bristol Myers Squibb to launch Tomorrow’s Innovators, a five-year, multimillion-dollar strategic alliance designed to reach diverse talent sooner in their undergraduate career and provide the support and education needed to reach their career goals within the biopharma industry.
Automation Workz, the nation's only Black tech diversity upskilling institution, has announced the close of $10M growth financing

DETROIT, Mich. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Detroit-based Automation Workz Institute, Inc., the nation’s only Black tech diversity consulting and upskilling institution, today announced the close of $10 million growth financing to drive the expansion of their cybersecurity, network engineer and development certification courses to people of color across America.
BMS joins with Black colleges to increase pharma talent diversity

The pharma firm is working with five US colleges and universities onto create programming designed to boost recruitment of Black talent in the industry. According to research from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Black people count for about 12% of the US adult population, but just 7% of the pharma workforce and a mere 3% of executive teams. To help bring about a more representative, equitable pharma workforce, the company has joined with five historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on special educational and recruitment programs.
OneTen: Creating a New Pathway for Black Talent

A new organization aims to help 1 million Black Americans launch careers in the next decade, expanding the talent pool. Rawi E. Abdelal, Katherine Connolly Baden, and Boris Groysberg explain how. Last year, it took a teenager's 10-minute video of a Black man's murder to shine a light on the...
Editorial: Area higher-ed institutions' different missions

Two grants, one modest and one substantial, will help two area institutions of higher learning enlarge the scope of their academic reach through cutting-edge research and real-world opportunity. That’s what should follow, thanks to the $1.8 million federal grant given to UMass Lowell and the $30,000 award received by Mount...
Fueling Racial Diversity in Accounting

While no single act can alleviate the racial disparities evident across many industries today, Deloitte is doing its part to open doors and help minority students realize the possibilities of a career in the accounting field. The firm’s $75-million Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable (MADE) commitment aims to generate more...
August's Black Business Month: 5 Ways Black Entrepreneurs Can Get Funding

August’s Black Business Month: 5 Ways Black Entrepreneurs Can Get Funding. PROBLEM: Due to racism, inequality and lack of historical precedence, Black entrepreneurs often struggle to get venture capitalist support — making it hard for African Americans to launch big tech and consumer businesses. SOLUTION: Millionaire Black investor Tay Sweat,...
Major Companies Are Recruiting HBCU Talent Than Ever Before

HBCU career service leaders and officials say recruitment of their graduates by major companies has skyrocketed since the death of George Floyd. The nation and worldwide outrage after Floyd’s death combined with the call for racial equity last summer has pushed a bevy of Fortune 500 companies to do more, including increasing the number of Black Americans working on corporate boards and offices. Additionally, HBCU schools were flooded with millions in donations from MacKenzie Scott, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
National Science Foundation awards $10M to alliance of Native American institutions, UC Berkeley, and UArizona to increase Indigenous participation in higher ed

Twenty-partner alliance to expand programing around food, energy, and water systems. BERKELEY, CA – August 5, 2021 – The UC Berkeley Blum Center for Developing Economies announced today that a wide range of academic programing around food, energy, and water systems (FEWS) designed by and for Native Americans and other underrepresented student groups will expand substantially as a result of a new $10 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Arizona, in collaboration with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and more than 20 additional partners.
AgroFresh Solutions Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) this week announced several appointments to its senior leadership team that are intended to position the Company for consistent, profitable growth and to further drive the Company’s diversification strategy. “Following on our commitment to deliver consistent and profitable growth, we recently bolstered...
Helping Your Music Students Get a Strong Start on Their Higher Education

High school music educators: Keep an eye out for a special package hitting your school mailboxes soon. NAfME is proud to continue our collaboration with myOptions®. myOptions is the largest no-cost college and career planning program in the country and provides students, families, and educators with valuable tools and resources to encourage students on their journey towards college and career success. Participation in this program also provides valuable data and insights for our Association to assist us with programmatic changes, professional development, grant proposals, and other important information as we continue to develop relevant and meaningful services for our members.
Two Oklahoma Higher Ed Institutions Wiping Student Debt With COVID Relief Funds

Two Oklahoma higher educational institutions are wiping student debt. Oklahoma's only historically Black college announced Friday morning it is cancelling all outstanding charges its students incurred during the coronavirus pandemic. Langston University will use $4.6 million of federal funds to cancel out debt its students incurred during the pandemic. That...
Former BMS campus in Hopewell gets new life from biotech firm.

Company expects to recruit hundreds of new hires in the area to support clinical research, development, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing at the former BMS Campus on Pennington-Rocky Hill Rd. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative cancer medicines worldwide, announced today...
A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...

