BMS, Black Higher Ed Institutions Help Get Black Talent in Biopharma

High school music educators: Keep an eye out for a special package hitting your school mailboxes soon. NAfME is proud to continue our collaboration with myOptions®. myOptions is the largest no-cost college and career planning program in the country and provides students, families, and educators with valuable tools and resources to encourage students on their journey towards college and career success. Participation in this program also provides valuable data and insights for our Association to assist us with programmatic changes, professional development, grant proposals, and other important information as we continue to develop relevant and meaningful services for our members.