French toast, fried rice and fusion: The complexities of Hong Kong cuisine in Houston's Asiatown
Tucked away in the corner lot of Diho Square, sandwiched between a veteran sushi restaurant and a vegetarian buffet, lies Houston’s only cha-chaan-teng. Hong Kong’s Cafe, established in the spring of 2006, is one of the last bastions of Hong Kong cuisine in the city, serving up dishes of British-Chinese fusion cuisine. Translated loosely, cha-chaan-teng means “tea restaurant” and is as ubiquitous in Hong Kong as diners are in America.www.lmtonline.com
