Shanti Creations sells candles that can be repurposed

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – The Zero Waste Candles from Shanti Creations are candles that are handmade in Queens, NY, and feature Mason jars that hold candles made with coconut wax and essential oils. After the candles burn from 60 to 80 hours, you don’t have to throw the jars in the trash. You can repurpose them with one of Shanti’s replacement lids. Turn the jar into a fruit infusion lid, tea infuser, salt & pepper shaker, or a cocktail shaker kit. Prices for the candles range from $21 to $40 for custom candles and the replacement lids start at $10.99 for the salt & pepper shaker lid, up to $45 for the cocktail shaker lid. Visit shanticreationsnyc.com for more info. If you don’t care to buy a candle and already have a bunch of empty Mason jars, you can turn them into a soap pump, toothbrush holder, and more using these replacement lids from Amazon.

