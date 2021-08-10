Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Hawaiʻi’s Top 250 Company Profiles 2021

By Hawaii Business Staff
hawaiibusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause when we stand together, little things can make a big impact. “People helping people” is more than just a nice saying. It’s the global credit union philosophy and a fundamental element of HawaiiUSA’s identity. And no time was that more needed than during the hardships of 2020’s COVID19 pandemic. Whether it was providing financial assistance and resources, volunteering our time, donating money to nonprofit organizations, showing appreciation for our members and business partners, or empowering our staff with the resources to work remotely, we committed to give back to Hawai‘i throughout challenging times.

www.hawaiibusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Kahului, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Wai#Hawai I#Hawai I#Digital#Signature Line Of Credit#Keeping Hawai I#Economy Going Hawai I#Federal Credit Union 1226#Covid#Ddl#Big Island Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy