Hawaiʻi’s Top 250 Company Profiles 2021

Because when we stand together, little things can make a big impact. “People helping people” is more than just a nice saying. It’s the global credit union philosophy and a fundamental element of HawaiiUSA’s identity. And no time was that more needed than during the hardships of 2020’s COVID19 pandemic. Whether it was providing financial assistance and resources, volunteering our time, donating money to nonprofit organizations, showing appreciation for our members and business partners, or empowering our staff with the resources to work remotely, we committed to give back to Hawai‘i throughout challenging times.