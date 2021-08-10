How to live a sustainable life?

It's not uncommon for individuals trying to lose weight to turn to a company like Jenny Craig, the South Beach Diet, or some local alternative that does the time-consuming task of measuring out food and creating pre-packaged options for them. After all, virtually all the work is done for you, and since these types of meals come in their own packaging, there's no risk of overeating or going over your calorie count if you just stick to the meals you have purchased. However, when she decided to make a few lifestyle changes and get a bit healthier, Ree Drummond, more commonly known as The Pioneer Woman, knew that while they may work for many, turning to those kinds of specialty diet food companies wouldn't be the right choice for her (via The Pioneer Woman).