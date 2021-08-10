Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

How to live a sustainable life?

By Ruta Lendraitiene
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalorie calculation and tracking, high protein intake and eating the food you love – these strategies will help you lose weight and live a sustainable life. Do you want to look lean? Lose weight? Be fit even when you are not in your twenties anymore?. You probably tried all different...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect Coffee Has on Weight Loss, Dietitian Says

It's the most-sipped beverage in the world next to water, and it's no wonder so many of us love it: That's right, it's coffee. In addition to the recent discovery of the link between coffee and liver health, and the even newer study that suggests coffee may help prevent COVID-19, now a dietitian is giving us one more reason to pour that beautiful brew. If you've been curious about whether coffee can help you lose weight, you've been right. A dietitian for the Mayo Clinic is revealing how it happens.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Raven-Symoné Has Been Using These Supplements to Lose Weight

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Raven-Symoné has lost an impressive 30 pounds over the past few months, revealing to fans that a combination of intermittent fasting, low-carb eating, and light exercise were all essential parts of her weight loss journey.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You Sit All Day, Say Dietitians

Whether you're sitting on your bum in an office, in a classroom, or even at your desk at home, working all day in a chair has become a common practice for society. And while this has become the norm in workplaces, health experts continually say that sitting and living a sedentary lifestyle can affect your body in many negative ways including weak leg muscles, weight gain, and even higher risk of developing chronic diseases, according to Harvard Health. Plus, sitting all day can induce some unhealthy eating habits that increase your body's risk of weight gain and disease, if you're not careful. That's why we consulted a few registered dietitians to help us identify and combat these unhealthy habits if you sit all day.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Alcohol on an Empty Stomach, Dietitian Says

If you read this headline and cringed just a tiny bit inside, you might be like a lot of us, recalling your younger years when skipping dinner before heading out to a party seemed like a brilliant way to save on calories. But, in the long run, drinking alcohol on an empty stomach can come with consequences to your health (and, yes, your weight loss goals). To help you understand the exact reasons this isn't a great idea, a dietitian is calling out the cautions.
DietsPosted by
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Knew This Dieting Method Wouldn't Work For Her

It's not uncommon for individuals trying to lose weight to turn to a company like Jenny Craig, the South Beach Diet, or some local alternative that does the time-consuming task of measuring out food and creating pre-packaged options for them. After all, virtually all the work is done for you, and since these types of meals come in their own packaging, there's no risk of overeating or going over your calorie count if you just stick to the meals you have purchased. However, when she decided to make a few lifestyle changes and get a bit healthier, Ree Drummond, more commonly known as The Pioneer Woman, knew that while they may work for many, turning to those kinds of specialty diet food companies wouldn't be the right choice for her (via The Pioneer Woman).
Weight Lossocmomblog.com

How Does Sleep Influence Your Weight?

There are a lot of myths that sleep is associated with laziness which eventually causes over-weight and obesity. This has led to many people around the world having schedules that make them sleep less and work harder. However, the bigger question is whether less sleep leads to weight loss or is it too much sleep that leads to weight loss. Therefore this brings to the fore one important question; how does sleep influence weight loss.
Dietswomansworld.com

Enjoy Mediterranean meals, lose 14 pounds a week. Researches tell you why it is possible

Each year, a panel of prestigious experts convenes to assess popular eating plans and pick the best one. A Mediterranean diet is named winner time and again. It’s no wonder: Studies prove this way of eating protects against virtually every age-related disease. Research also shows it can trigger 323 percent more weight loss than other healthy diets. How? Well, both Italian-style and traditional Mediterranean menus are built on unprocessed food. That means the body must burn thousands of extra calories a week to digest it all.
FitnessPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Here are 5 benefits where working out can help with Mental Health

This morning when I woke up. I just didn't have the strength in me to go to the gym this morning. I actually love working out in the morning. It helps me take on the day regardless of what the includes. However, staying up late and watching television had me beating up the alarm clock. For some there are other reasons for not going to the gym. There are many who simply just don't have it to do another day.
Bill ClintonThe Herald

Living a long, happy and healthy life

I met Dorothy at my beauty shop recently. Dorothy was 98, going on 99, but seemed younger. She is spry with a full head of curly hair and a pleasant demeanor. I only spoke with her for a few minutes, but what I heard and saw impressed me. Should I live that long, I would like to be like Dorothy. But how can I do that? I decided to ask the advice of a few of my friends.
Palm Beach Gardens, FLjupitermag.com

Expert Tips to Live the Juice Life

“Juicing” is a hot topic in the nutrition world. Certainly, it’s not for everyone (diabetics, for example, need to take caution). But if done the right way, making your own sweet, tasty beverages at home can provide a host of benefits. “Juicing can be healthy in a lot of ways—if done properly,” says Dr. Ken Winnard of OneLife Health and Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, whose clinic focuses on prevention and education of nutrition and lifestyle.
FitnessPosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Ways to Stop Bloat After a Meal

Why does eating a big meal make you feel like you’ve gained 10 pounds? Because after eating, the volume of gas in the gut can increase by 65 percent. Luckily, these study-backed tricks will help you beat bloating for good. Top pie with this ice-cream alternative. You can cut sweet-induced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy