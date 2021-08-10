Cancel
Skin Care

Toss Your Other Acne Creams — Peace Out's Newest Launch Is All Your Skin Needs

By Maya Gandara
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I heard that Peace Out was launching an acne-fighting moisturizer, I was overjoyed. The brand carries a few of my holy grails, including its viral acne healing "dots," oil-absorbing pore strips, a line-smoothing eye stick, and a clarifying face serum. All of them have been credited with healing some of my worst skin flare-ups, so I was hopeful this newest addition would offer the same results — and it does.

