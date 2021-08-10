Cancel
Society

The Power of Being Heard

By Natalie S.
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

I was the youngest, so I was a bold, adventurous, curious kid – that worried my parents a lot! I was an introvert, but I also loved doing the most dangerous, adrenaline-surging things like bungee jumping or doing flips off of loading docks onto concrete. I was an enigma. Even though I did daredevil stunts, I was quite shy, reserved, and quiet. People asked me how I could be so vibrant and expressive with my actions but so quiet with my words. Well, I was the youngest.

HealthKevinMD.com

Take back the power and joy of being a doctor

I cannot accept that others have control of how I feel, act and think. I admit it’s easier to blame others — the disrupted system, the incompetent “leaders,” the unhealthy environment and the micro-aggressive behaviors. But I refuse to give that power to others! I’m the owner of my goals, thoughts, feelings and actions. And I refuse to burn out!
Galveston County, TXthepostnewspaper.net

Ill Communication: Generations Speak Out on Being Heard

In classrooms, households, and even in the workplace, age can be the most notable factor that affects how people see and interact with each other. Ageism, discrimination based on age, is becoming a new topic for conversation. Growth in ageism is due to the growing disparities and cultural differences between age groups. These growing divides inspire the question. “what is the main point that everyone is disagreeing on?”
Mental HealthThrive Global

Forget fearlessness—Befriend your fears instead.

We’re in an age of disruption and new ventures. Especially before COVID, fearlessness was very “in.”. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for boldness. But as a coach and a psychologist, I know that pushing yourself or others to be bold in a way that denies your fears and pain points, or compels you to suppress them, is generally bad practice.
SocietyThrive Global

Nancy Juetten: “It’s never wrong to be uncommonly kind.”

In my series on people who are making a difference, I interview the “get-known get-paid mentor” Nancy Juetten who works with authors, speakers, and experts. Be sure to watch the video linked in her answer about, “Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?” I began to cry when I watched Nancy’s generosity toward a high school classmate’s last wish to visit Disney. Success principles are something Nancy clearly exemplifies in her own life — it’s not just a book she recommends and places on her bedside table. I know you’re going to enjoy this interview with this special leader.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Blessings of Feeling Lost

We live in a rare time offering us the opportunity to bring our gifts and honed abilities into the world in brand-new ways. Ironically, we often can feel lost as we strive to find our niche and how to serve. Sometimes we can feel like a newly-blind man in a forest that has no defined path. Not yet trusting his other senses or even his guide dog, he may be fearful. Continue reading to understand the blessings of temporarily feeling lost.
Relationship AdviceWebMD

How to Keep Your Emotions From Overwhelming You

If you’re someone who gets emotionally overwhelmed, relationship conflict can be difficult to manage. When you get upset with your partner, you don’t handle it well. You are too upset to think clearly. So you do the wrong thing way too often, and that only makes things worse. Your relationship problems spiral out of control right along with your emotions.
Thrive Global

12 Things Happy People Do Differently

Going through a quarter-life crisis? You are never alone in this. Most of us will always have that phase of our life when we start to feel an inexorable kind of restlessness – seeking for meaning, seeking for something beyond the daily grind of things. Are you feeling unhappy these days trying to figure out what you really want to do in your life?
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Well-Being and Happiness Through Inwardness

Patanjali, author of the ancient Yoga Sutras, spoke of a state of 'inwardness,' the ability to to rest inside our own mental space. 'Outwardness' means being addicted to external stimuli, unable to live without continual distractions and activity. Inwardness is the beginning of real happiness, bringing a fundamental sense of...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Disconnect to Reconnect!

The art of building an emotional compass. To embrace your emotions has become a fancy slogan in which permitting yourself to “feel” supposedly increases your emotional intelligence. But this feeling doesn’t mean that you understand emotions in the full spectrum. So, what if you need to disconnect from what you...
Thrive Global

Why You Feel Trapped By Your Work: A Coach’s Perspective

Feel like you’re “wearing golden handcuffs,” “chained to your desk,” or “a corporate cog?” You’re not alone, and there are real solutions that aren’t just hopping from job to job or going off the grid entirely. To re-infuse your work with joy and meaning, you’ll likely need to do some...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Homelesshotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Is Allegedly Refusing To Help His Homeless Daughter

Dr. Dre could easily send his daughter a few million dollars to get her into a safe home with her four children, but he's allegedly ghosting her, forcing her to create a $50,000 crowd-funding campaign to fight homelessness. Last week, LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's 38-year-old daughter, revealed that she's homeless....
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Girl, 12, in touching tribute to her little brother she nursed before his death

A 12-year-old girl has paid a touching tribute to her little brother by signing up for a 31-mile fundraising walk to help the charity that nursed him before his death. Emily Harmsworth's brother Peter, who died aged nine, was diagnosed as an infant with an unknown form of a rare genetic disease called leukodystrophy - which destroys white brain tissue and severely impairs the nervous system.
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”

