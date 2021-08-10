The Power of Being Heard

In my series on people who are making a difference, I interview the “get-known get-paid mentor” Nancy Juetten who works with authors, speakers, and experts. Be sure to watch the video linked in her answer about, “Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?” I began to cry when I watched Nancy’s generosity toward a high school classmate’s last wish to visit Disney. Success principles are something Nancy clearly exemplifies in her own life — it’s not just a book she recommends and places on her bedside table. I know you’re going to enjoy this interview with this special leader.