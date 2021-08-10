The Power of Being Heard
I was the youngest, so I was a bold, adventurous, curious kid – that worried my parents a lot! I was an introvert, but I also loved doing the most dangerous, adrenaline-surging things like bungee jumping or doing flips off of loading docks onto concrete. I was an enigma. Even though I did daredevil stunts, I was quite shy, reserved, and quiet. People asked me how I could be so vibrant and expressive with my actions but so quiet with my words. Well, I was the youngest.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0