Four Strategies to Manage PTSD in the Workplace

Close to a third of adults in Western countries report trouble with sleep. Digital cognitive behavioral therapy may be a treatment solution... According to some estimates, close to one-third of adults in Western countries regularly experience difficulties with sleep. Additionally, approximately 10% of adults meet DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for insomnia disorder, which is characterized by difficulties falling or staying asleep at least 3 days per week for at least 3 months, along with impairment in daytime functioning or well-being.1 Beyond sleep difficulties and associated daytime complaints, individuals with insomnia are at increased risk of developing mental disorders (eg, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders) and physical health conditions (eg, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension).2-4 It is not surprising, then, that the burden of insomnia is significant and individuals with insomnia report a lower quality of life than their healthy-sleeping counterparts.5.