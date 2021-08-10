Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Four Strategies to Manage PTSD in the Workplace

By Michelle Genser
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often hear the term post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) referring to people who have experienced life-threatening events like military combat, natural disasters, terrorist incidents, or serious accidents. Today, the Mayo Clinic defines PTSD as a disorder in which a person has difficulty recovering after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event....

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mayo Clinic#Cdc#Plos#Jama#Covid#Calm#Eap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Overcoming stigma: 3 strategies toward better mental health in the workplace

Recent McKinsey surveys highlight the importance of tackling stigma and supporting employees' mental health. Three possible solutions include committing to using nonstigmatizing language, focusing on neurodiversity and promoting a psychologically safe environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global psyche. Today, as the world moves toward...
Mental HealthThe Jewish Press

A New Way to Treat PTSD?

Exposure to a traumatic experience can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), an incapacitating disorder in susceptible persons with no reliable therapy. Particularly puzzling is understanding how transient exposure to trauma creates persistent long- term suffering from PTSD and why some people are susceptible to PTSD while others that were exposed to the same trauma remain resilient.
Mental HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mental health is essential to our well being

Mental health is a vital element of overall health and an essential part of our individual well-being. It is important at every stage of life and can be described as much more than just the absence of disease. Mental health is the collective emotional, psychological, and social well-being that affects our thoughts, feelings, and actions. It is a part of our ability as humans to think, handle stress, interact with others, and make choices. Our mental health can control or change our thinking, mood, and even our behavior.
Mental Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Addressing an Overlooked Population: Creating a Remote Patient Monitoring Program that Supports Behavioral Health and Social Determinants of Health

The pandemic has both exacerbated and brought to light the urgent need to support patients facing behavioral health and social determinants needs. While virtual care solutions such as remote patient monitoring have been deployed to support patients with physical health conditions (e.g., diabetes and heart failure), there is no remote monitoring solution that collects qualitative data to engage, monitor, and support patients with mental health and social determinants needs.
JobsPosted by
HackerNoon

Managing Workplace Emotions During Organizational Transformation

Let's begin with a description of the emotional process which starts with an eliciting stimulus where the exposed individual indexes the stimulus with meaning and experiences a feeling. This process results in changes in attitudes, behaviors, and cognitions. People experience emotions when they appraise events positively or negatively according to their essential goals. The way people appraise the impact of these events determines the type of emotions that also influence people's thinking and action in return.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Advances in Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for the Treatment of Insomnia

Close to a third of adults in Western countries report trouble with sleep. Digital cognitive behavioral therapy may be a treatment solution... According to some estimates, close to one-third of adults in Western countries regularly experience difficulties with sleep. Additionally, approximately 10% of adults meet DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for insomnia disorder, which is characterized by difficulties falling or staying asleep at least 3 days per week for at least 3 months, along with impairment in daytime functioning or well-being.1 Beyond sleep difficulties and associated daytime complaints, individuals with insomnia are at increased risk of developing mental disorders (eg, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders) and physical health conditions (eg, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension).2-4 It is not surprising, then, that the burden of insomnia is significant and individuals with insomnia report a lower quality of life than their healthy-sleeping counterparts.5.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Poverty Can Impact Mental and Physical Health

Living in poverty is linked to reduced lifespan, increased hospitalizations and a higher risk of mental and physical health problems. Affordable housing and livable wages can help improve the mental and physical health of individuals. Providing adequate housing and livable wages may be a cost-effective way to prevent illness and...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Why Employers Should Talk About Mental Health

Though mental health is extremely important to pay attention to, it’s sadly the last thing many people talk about. This is especially true for mental health in the workplace: people are scared to discuss it in the event that doing so will cost them their job or any future employment. Because of this, it’s the job of employers to change the stigma surrounding mental health. Mental health costs employers more than $100 billion and 217 million lost workdays a year; addressing mental health issues in the workplace will help to address that, productivity and employee retention.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

MOTIVATION

We are living in two types of toxic stress simultaneously: 1) the traumatic stress of a second pandemic of the unvaccinated and 2) chronic levels of high stress. The consequences of this can result in a pattern of learned helplessness, a condition in which a person suffers from a sense of powerlessness, arising from a traumatic event or persistent failure to succeed. Acknowledging that many of us are suffering from this condition is critical to recovery.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Science Over Stigma: Education and Advocacy for Mental Health

A new book argues it’s time for psychiatrists to let the public know that mental illness is common, real, serious, and treatable. by Daniel B. Morehead, MD; American Psychiatric Association Publishing, 2021. 198 pages; $38.23 (paperback) Reviewed by Ronald W. Pies, MD. In the July 2021 issue of the American...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Does your workplace information management need a post-COVID update?

In 2020, COVID-19 forced the abrupt closure of office buildings and set in motion a new culture of remote work for millions of workers and their employers. This sweeping adjustment brought many challenges, from team collaboration in virtual environments to accessing important company documents that may or may not have been digitized before the pandemic.
Mental HealthEssence

The Link Between Money And Your Mental Wellness

Have you heard the saying that “your greatest wealth building asset is your brain?” This is because it is the strongest visualization of your mind and money. Your mental wellness has more control over your money than you may realize. Consider your thoughts when you are sad, anxious or lonely:...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Find a Therapist and Mental Health Support

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Looking for a therapist, but you’re not sure where to start? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you have a mental health...
Taos, NMTaos News

PTSD: A real issue for many

The Taos News has committed to implement a weekly column to help educate our community about emotional healing through grief. People may write questions to Golden Willow Retreat and they will be answered privately to you and possibly as a future article for others. Please list a first name that grants permission for printing.
Monterey, CAMonterey County Herald

Sara Boyns, Workplace Law: Managing a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace

Q: What do I, as an employer, need to do in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace?. A: The June 17 COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards issued by Cal/OSHA specify employers’ responsibilities in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace. A workplace outbreak occurs if...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

Four Strategies to Crack the Staffing Shortage

Kill the billable hour, embrace remote work, stay flexible, get social, says Pasha Malik of Thyor. Twitter and Linkedin are the go-to resources for finding new talent at the McLean, Va.-based Thyor group of companies, founder and CEO Pasha Malik tells Richard Rothstein for CPA Trendlines. MORE on THE STAFFING...
Public SafetyStamford Advocate

The aching red: Firefighters often silently suffer from trauma and job-related stress

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Matthew was exposed to unimaginable scenes of pain and suffering in his job over more than a decade as a firefighter. The last straw came when he witnessed the death of a teenager – who was the same age as his son – from an overdose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy