Leeda H and Chris Choklate. Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top

Both these young talents have taken the desi music scene to massive success levels. The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice how different industries and sectors have been overflowing with talented beings. Still, a few rare gems have been able to create their special place and their unique niche as true-blue professionals in their respective industries. All of us are aware of the constant competition in the music industry, but some individuals have still gone ahead in making waves be it as musicians, rappers, composers, writers, DJs, and artists. Even amidst so much competition, we noticed the rise of two astute and passionate professionals in the music industry named Leeda H and Chris Choklate.