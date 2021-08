A vision for why you’re doing this. The path of an entrepreneur isn’t an easy one. You need to feel connected to a clear vision that is bigger than yourself. Your vision for your business and life doesn’t have to be huge (although your potential impact is probably way bigger than you realize right now), but there does have to be a point to why you’re doing what you’re doing. When you have your “why” or “vision”, doing the work will be that much simpler.