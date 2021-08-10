Amazon to pay customers up to $1,000 for products that cause personal injury, property damage
Amazon announced on Tuesday it will pay customers who have been injured or have had property damaged by products sold through third-party sellers. Beginning Sept. 1, Amazon will introduce an updated version of its current complaint process, known as the A to Z Guarantee, that will pay the e-commerce giant's customers up to $1,000 for valid claims regarding defective products sold by third-party sellers on its platform that cause property damage and personal injury.www.foxbusiness.com
Comments / 2