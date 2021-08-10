Cancel
Amazon to pay customers up to $1,000 for products that cause personal injury, property damage

By Lucas Manfredi, Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced on Tuesday it will pay customers who have been injured or have had property damaged by products sold through third-party sellers. Beginning Sept. 1, Amazon will introduce an updated version of its current complaint process, known as the A to Z Guarantee, that will pay the e-commerce giant's customers up to $1,000 for valid claims regarding defective products sold by third-party sellers on its platform that cause property damage and personal injury.

