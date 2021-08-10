Cancel
Energy Industry

First Nation in landmark Canadian gas to power project

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Alberta’s Frog Lake First Nations, which already owns an oil and gas producing company, said August 9 it would take a majority ownership position in Canada’s first zero emission, gas-fired power plant. Frog Lake Energy Resources, wholly-owned by the First Nation, will hold a 51% interest in the Frog Lake-Kanata...

#Canadian#Natural Gas#Power Plants#Frog Lake First Nations#The First Nation#Net Power#Allam Fetvedt#Co2
Canada
