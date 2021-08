BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The median sales price for homes in Ada County reached $540,000 in July. According to the Boise Regional Realtors, that benchmark is up 2.9% from June. The main driver of home prices appears to be the lack of homes available on the market. However, the area has seen an increase in inventory growth. There were 1,055 homes available for sale at the end of the month, which is up 44.7% from June.