Uphold™: Extend shelf life, improve production, and more

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Bartek, we apply lessons from our decades of experience with acidulant applications to address today’s challenges in the bakery industry. Uphold™ Bread Preservation Technology and Uphold™ Clean represent our commitment to innovate solutions that address the needs of commercial bread formulators and manufacturers. Read our newest white paper to learn how Uphold™ can help you meet the rising demand for baked goods and surmount the "best before" date challenge.

