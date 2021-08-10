Cancel
ANEC issues afternoon Beat the Peak

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to hot weather and higher projected energy use in the region, A&N Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert from 4-6 p.m. today (Aug. 10). Please remember this is a voluntary program. When members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-op’s cost for power drops.

