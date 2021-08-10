ANEC issues afternoon Beat the Peak

Clear skies and dry conditions remain in the forecast for the rest of the evening. Tonight a few clouds will move in along with an isolated stray shower or two. Stray showers could hang around until 9-10am, but then after that we are talking sunshine and beautiful weather by the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with low humidity. Winds will increase tomorrow out of the north at 10-20mph. This will cause dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Wave heights will range from 4-7ft. Make sure to stay out of the water and off the piers if you head to the beach. Next week looks mostly dry with high temperatures warming into the lower 80s by Wednesday, and the mid 80s by Friday. It will be a great week to get outside and take advantage of the dry weather.