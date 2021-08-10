Cancel
Music

Premiere: Nik Freitas Debuts New Single “After the Fire”

By Caleb Campbell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie music veteran Nik Freitas has had a wide-ranging career, playing as a member of Conor Oberst’s Mystic Valley Band and Broken Bells, and collaborating with The Shins, M. Ward, Maria Taylor, Jenny Lewis, and more. Beyond his work as a collaborator though, he’s been a prolific singer/songwriter in his own right, most recently sharing his latest album last year, Cavalo Morto. Over the pandemic, Freitas wrote his tenth musical offering, his upcoming EP, Searching for Device. Today he’s back with the latest single from the EP, “After the Fire,” premiering with Under the Radar.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
M. Ward
Person
Jenny Lewis
Person
Conor Oberst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After The Fire#Piano#Mystic#Beatles
