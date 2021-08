CORVALLIS — Observations and notes from Day 8 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Saturday morning at Reser Stadium:. Oregon State’s top two defensive units thoroughly controlled the first full-scale scrimmage of camp. They were nasty against the run, and ball-hawking when the ball went into the air. Collectively, the defense had four interceptions, including pick sixes by Jaden Robinson and Jack Colletto. The Beaver defense, including the third and fourth-stringers, gave up 111 rushing yards on 30 carries, with only one run going for more than 10 yards. There were less than a handful of big pass plays.