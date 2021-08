SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the assault of a driver at the 'X' in Springfield last month. Springfield Police were called to the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Belmont Avenue on July 5 for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Sean Sullivan unresponsive on the ground. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he remains in critical, but stable condition with severe head trauma.