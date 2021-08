The summer travel holiday season – usually when leisure travel demand is at its peak during the year – will soon be coming to an end. This summer was like no other as most, if not all, major airlines searched for different methods to tackle the Covid-19 ordeal amid border reopenings and a push for vaccinations. However, Fall is right around the corner, and passengers demand will be high for a different reason. In response, United recently unveiled new routes for this upcoming fall when passengers will be flocking to college and professional football games that will be well underway on game day weekends.