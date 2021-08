HUBBARD — The Trumbull County Combined Health District will administer COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the walk-in clinic. Individuals age 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present with minors who are receiving a vaccine. Individuals age 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The health district will not provide the vaccine to those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.