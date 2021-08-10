Everything Dan Lanning said during Georgia preseason camp

East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media following the team’s Friday practice, the third workout of preseason camp. Here’s what he had to say. Day 3, first day putting shoulder pads on. Had a really, really sharp practice yesterday, which was the second day in helmets. Would’ve been disappointed if it wouldn’t have been. Today, some good and some bad, which you expect the first day back in pads because you have to acclimate back to the full contact stuff from the waist up. But there were some portions of practice I thought were very impressive. I thought some guys offensively we expect a lot from really had some good days out there today. Ended with some field goal work. The kicking competition is going to be important. We have three guys right now vying for the spot and all three have looked pretty good the first couple of days and it’ll be good when we can get into next week and it’ll be a full live rush. It’s pretty live right now, but a full live rush is what we really need to test those guys. But a solid day’s work today.