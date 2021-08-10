Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

I’ll take my doctor’s advice, but deep inside I’ll be mourning two lost food friends

By Barry Saunders
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral years ago, after spending an embarrassingly long time pushing a grocery cart up and down the aisles of one of the largest grocery stores known to humankind — it’s been called the Taj MaTeeter — I finally ended up in the checkout line. Gazing into the buggy, I laughed...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Related
YogaTelegraph

‘I lost friends when I stopped drinking - and it broke my heart’

Over the years, my relationship with alcohol has been similar to so many other British women’s. Friendship and booze were inextricably linked for me. When you've been drinking for nearly 30 years, your history naturally includes some wild parties, hangovers from hell, the drowning of sorrows, supporting friends through difficult times, celebrations and commiserations. All of this was enabled by the support network we call friendship.
northwestgeorgianews.com

I'll dream a while longer

Lately my thoughts have been on past journeys I have taken to London, and I am often left with a sense of homesickness when I recount the times my feet have wandered those city streets. I even did a bit of dream hunting and checked out some prices on various...
Relationshipslincolnnewsnow.com

Ciara: I'll miss my kids when they go back to school

Ciara says sending her children back to school this year will be bittersweet. The 35-year-old singer will send her two oldest children – Future Zahir, seven, whom she has with her ex-partner Future, and Sienna, four, whom she has with her husband Russell Wilson – back to school later this year after they spent most of 2020 being home-schooled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘It’s a boy.’ I grabbed my husband’s hand and cried.’: Woman in her 30s told ‘You’ll probably never have children naturally,’ adopts son, ‘I love him with all my heart’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everything happens for a reason. I remember various occasions where I have said this to myself or others years before I confronted infertility. I have always been able to find a way to look on the bright side, and ‘everything happens for a reason’ was a go-to for me. But I don’t think I ever really knew what that meant until recently.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

Man who’s lived in cave for 20 years only just found out about Covid – but immediately got his vaccine

It’s hard to believe, but some people in remote corners of the world have no idea about the Covid pandemic and the devastation it has caused. Indeed, this was the case for one elderly man who has spent the past 20 years living in a cave in Serbia, accessible only by climbing up a very steep mountain. (We’re talking social distancing to the extreme.)
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Brothers Arguing about Grandma's Christmas Presents

Two brothers went to visit their grandmother for Christmas. When they arrived at her place, the older woman welcomed them with a big hug before giving them their presents. The younger brother opened his present and found a nicely knitted scarf in it. His older brother, on the other hand, got a card that said "Merry Christmas." He wasn't delighted, but he returned the older woman's smile before he went to join his little brother.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy