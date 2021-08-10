Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Kissing 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Following Timothee Chalamet Reconciliation

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler are dating! The two passionately packed on the PDA in London over the weekend. Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler are a couple! Lily-Rose, 22, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, was spotted packing on the PDA with the actor, 29, in London over the weekend. The couple stepped out for dinner and enjoyed an evening stroll after, where they embraced and kissed along the sidewalk as they waited for a taxi, as seen in photos HERE.