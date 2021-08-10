Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Kissing 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Following Timothee Chalamet Reconciliation
Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler's PDA display during a night out in London has people wondering if the actors are Hollywood's hottest new couple. The Voyagers star, 22, and the Elvis actor, 29, shared a steamy kiss while out to dinner in photos obtained by the Daily Mail Sunday. In one photo, the pair lean up against a wall while smooching and in another, Butler put his arm around his former co-star as the pair took a walk.popculture.com
