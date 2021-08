Newcastle have reportedly become the latest English club to express an interest in Aaron Ramsey after making an approach to Juventus about a possible transfer. The 30-year-old has been long been linked with a move away from Italy after a two-year spell in Turin beset by injury problems, with the Old Lady becoming frustrated with the Wales star and keen to offload him given his astronomical £400,000-a-week wages, with former Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici keen on bringing the former Arsenal man to arch-rivals Tottenham.