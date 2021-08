Betty B. Quackenbush, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Bliss. Born December 21, 1927, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Walter and Pansy (Wagner) Terrell. She married Charles Logan Baker and he preceded her in death in 1983. She later married Doyle Quackenbush and he preceded her in death in 2002. She retired from NSWC Crane in 1984 after working for 26 years as a Production.