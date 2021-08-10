Cancel
Quincy, IL

Blessing named High Performing Hospital in six categories

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — For the third straight year Blessing Hospital has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report. For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures and conditions. Blessing Hospital was recognized as a high performing hospital in six for procedures and conditions for 2021-22. In addition to categories for which it received recognition last year - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and colon cancer surgery – this year Blessing was recognized also for care that was significantly better than the national average in the categories of stroke, heart attack and kidney failure. Those categories were added to this year’s ratings for the first time.

