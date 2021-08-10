Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Luka Doncic Comments on Signing: Mavs Happy with Offseason?

By Grant Afseth
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

DALLAS - While much attention was placed on the Dallas Mavericks' potential recruiting efforts in free agency, the top priority remained getting a deal done with Luka Doncic that will keep him in town long-term.

Doncic has since agreed to a five-year, $207 million supermax contract extension that will begin after the 2021-22 NBA season.

While getting a deal done with Doncic is certainly the ideal outcome, the Mavericks did have aspirations of landing a co-star to pair with him. It started out reportedly being that Kawhi Leonard was the primary target then shifted to Kyle Lowry.

Neither player ended up even being close to an option as Leonard returned to the LA Clippers without much question. Meanwhile, Lowry didn't even make it to the official start of free agency without already being heavily linked to the Miami Heat.

The Mavericks shifted course after missing out on Lowry and have since re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic and added both Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown in free agency. Dallas also acquired Moses Brown in part of the Josh Richardson trade.

"We're happy," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. "I think we have improved our team considerably. I think if you watched how Slovenia played, and Luka's ability to find open shooters and play a team game, we've got a lot of that. I know Jason's excited, Nico's excited, we're all excited, and Luka as well, going forward."

There was much speculation about whether Doncic would start wondering his attention elsewhere if the Mavericks failed to land a more star-studded free agency haul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqenO_0bNYDcca00

During the press conference after agreeing to his supermax contract extension, Doncic expressed how the Mavericks made 'some great moves' this offseason.

Most interesting of all is that Doncic expressed how 'chemistry' is the 'one of the most important things to win' and how he feels Dallas is in need of that.

“I know we made some great moves in free agency, but one of the most important things to win is chemistry," Doncic said. "I think that's what we need in Dallas.”

The Mavericks have largely kept their roster intact aside from moving on from Josh Richardson, who had an underwhelming lone season in Dallas.

There was previous speculation regarding whether the Mavericks would look to trade Kristaps Porzingis. However, embracing him having a fully healthy offseason to work with and the need for continuity appears to be the direction.

The Mavericks remain linked to names like Goran Dragic and Lauri Markkanen. So while Dallas has not made a move in the last few days, there appears to be some chance of a potential additional move.

Comments / 0

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
263
Followers
481
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Nico
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#The La Clippers#The Miami Heat#Sterling Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBABleacher Report

JJ Redick on Luka Doncic's $207M Contract: Mavs Star 'Still Owes Me $1700 from Cards'

One problem with coming into a nice windfall is that you're bound to encounter plenty of friends looking to cash in too. The agent for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 22-year-old agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension Monday. Veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick saw the news as the perfect opportunity to settle an outstanding debt:
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gilbert Arenas mocks Mavs in praise of Luka Doncic’s greatness

Gilbert Arenas is confident Luka Doncic can lead Slovenia to Olympic gold. However, while discussing the greatness of the Dallas Mavericks star, he couldn’t help but mock the Mavs’ roster. During his recent presser in the Big 3, former NBA star and now Enemies head coach Gilbert Arenas was asked...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Massive Luka Doncic News

Breathe easy, Dallas Mavericks fans – Luka Doncic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The 22-year-old superstar has reportedly agreed to the biggest rookie contract extension in the history of the National Basketball Association. Multiple NBA insiders have confirmed the big news on Monday night. Doncic, an All-NBA player for the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs get Luka Doncic shooting help with Reggie Bullock signing

The Dallas Mavericks continue to get key role players to give Luka Doncic more help, this time agreeing to a deal with free agent wing Reggie Bullock. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Bullock have agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million deal to join the Mavs. The 30-year-old vet played for the New York Knicks in the past two seasons.
NBAPosted by
Field Level Media

Luka Doncic signs dream-come-true deal with Dallas

Luka Doncic put pen to paper on a supermax contract extension worth $207 million assuring the 22-year-old as the centerpiece of the Dallas Mavericks until 2027. Dallas sent a contingent of owner Mark Cuban, coach Jason Kidd, president of basketball operations Nico Harrison, special adviser Dirk Nowitzki and assistant general manager Michael Finley to Slovenia where Doncic and agent Bill Duffy joined a press conference Tuesday.
NBAESPN

Luka Doncic signs five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension with Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has signed a landmark five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension, the team announced Tuesday. Doncic, one of the most accomplished players in NBA history at 22 years old and rapidly evolving into the future face of the league, becomes the first player eligible for the designated rookie max extension upon signing because he has twice been voted first-team All-NBA.
NBAYardbarker

Luka Doncic evades question on Goran Dragic potentially joining Mavs

Speaking from Slovenia on Tuesday, Luka Doncic said nothing to dispel speculation that he might eventually be joined on the Dallas Mavericks by countryman Goran Dragic. The possibility went viral on social media Monday after Dragic — who was traded by the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry — said that Toronto was not his “preferred destination” because he has “higher ambitions.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, And Jimmy Butler Are All Expected To Sign Extensions

Free agency is almost underway, which means that every single team in the league is working around the clock to try and get a deal done. This year's free agency class isn't exactly stacked and neither is the salary cap situation, which is why some people believe that we'll witness a plethora of trades like never before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy