The Chicago Cubs have made a lot of embarrassing decisions over the last year or so. Those bad calls have led to the dismantling of a team that was once thought of as a dynasty in the making. One of the bad decisions that they made was resigning Jake Arrieta after he had been gone for a few years pitching for another team. He has, to put it kindly, been an embarrassment to their organization in more ways than once. Well, as of Thursday, he is officially released.