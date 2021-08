Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Royals. Anderson began his production with a two-run home run when he took Kris Bubic yard in the third inning. He then tacked on a third RBI with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Anderson now has 10 homers on the season, though this was his first in his last 12 starts. In that same span, he had collected only eight hits across 47 at-bats. For the season, Anderson has maintained a strong .301/.333/.443 line with 40 RBI, 66 runs scored and 16 stolen bases across 399 plate appearances.