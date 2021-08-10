Hard-hitting Kool-Aid McKinstry already making his presence felt at Alabama

The five-star rating checks out. Since enrolling early at Alabama seven months ago, Kool-Aid McKinstry has already passed the eye test. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back has the length the Crimson Tide covets at the cornerback position. The short-area quickness that saw him excel on the basketball court during high school is just as evident on the football field, as is his ability to keep up with speedy receivers on deep balls.