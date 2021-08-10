Cancel
OU football: Sooners No. 3 in USA Today Sports AFCA Top 25 preseason poll

By Mason Young, sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma came in at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports American Football Coaches Association Top 25 preseason poll released Tuesday. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson precede the Sooners in the poll, while No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia round out the top five. Iowa State is the highest ranked Big 12 school besides OU at No. 8, while Texas enters at No. 19 and Oklahoma State begins the season at No. 22.

