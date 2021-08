CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles previously contributed to the DC Comics media landscape as the voice of Jason Todd, a.k.a. Red Hood, in the 2010 direct-to-video animated movie Batman: Under the Red Hood. Over a decade later, Ackles has voiced the Caped Crusader himself for the two-part Batman: The Long Halloween animated adaptation, and among his co-stars is Troy Baker, who reprises The Joker. Baker has also voiced Batman many times over the years, but when it comes to Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One and Part Two, he has nothing but praise for Ackles’ performance as the lead character.