Tyson Foods Inc. has informed the state of Wisconsin that its LD Foods plant in Jefferson will be closed permanently effective Sept. 16. Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson (NYSE: TSN) said in a mass layoff notice that the closure, resulting from the company's decision to discontinue the product line produced at the prepared foods plant, will result in the permanent elimination of 62 jobs, nine of which are salary positions with the remainder being hourly jobs. Hourly workers are not represented by a union.