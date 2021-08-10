Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland's $68B pension fund reports best performance in 35 years

By Holden Wilen
Baltimore Business Journal
 4 days ago
Maryland's pension fund grew more than $13 billion to nearly $67.9 billion during the most recent fiscal year for its best performance since 1985. The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System announced Tuesday that the fund returned a record-setting 26.7%, net of fees, for the fiscal year ending June 30. The results far exceeded the system’s annual goal of a 7.40% return and its policy benchmark of 24.41%.

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

