Maryland's $68B pension fund reports best performance in 35 years
Maryland's pension fund grew more than $13 billion to nearly $67.9 billion during the most recent fiscal year for its best performance since 1985. The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System announced Tuesday that the fund returned a record-setting 26.7%, net of fees, for the fiscal year ending June 30. The results far exceeded the system’s annual goal of a 7.40% return and its policy benchmark of 24.41%.www.bizjournals.com
