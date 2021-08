Pauline Douglass sent in this photo with a note: “I thought you would like a copy of this aviation history. Lucien Desjardin was my dad who, with my mother Grace, and my uncles Frederick, Larry, Alfred, and Albert, did a lot of flying and instructing in the 1930s. The airport is no longer in Westboro, Mass. Now it’s all houses. It now costs about $13,000 to get a private pilot certificate. They used to charge $2 a lesson. Rides were 50 cents to go around the pattern, $1 for half an hour, and $1.50 for an hour. The phone number only had three numbers. My, how times have changed!”